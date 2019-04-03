Cameroon: Mancho Bibixy’s detention reviewed

The trial and detention of Anglophone activist Tse Mancho Bibixy has come under review at the Lawyers’ Rights Watch Canada.

A Working Group on Arbitrary Detention(WGAD) said it initiated a review of the case involving newscaster Mancho Bibixy Tse in response to the 14 July 2018 LRWC letter identifying his trial and sentencing as unlawful.

Mancho Bibixy was last May sentenced to fifteen years in prison by the Yaounde Military tribunal forcing the LRWC to pen a letter to the Head of State calling for his release.

With the help of human rights laawyer Felix Agbor Nkongho, the LRWC submitted to the working group on arbitrary detention describing the charges against Mancho as a violation to human rights.

LRWC submissions highlighted violations of rights to assembly, dissent, expression, fair trial; trial before a civilian court, legal aid, and freedom from discriminatory prosecution.

The Lawyers Right Watch Canada has since continued to put pressure for the release of Mancho Bibixy as well as persons arrested in connection to the crisis.

Some of the solutions they have proposed include; sanctioning members of the security forces who have committed abuses, release (provisional) of leaders of the Anglophone movement, stop “criminalising the political debate on Anglophone Cameroon, including on federalism, in particular by ceasing to use the anti-terrorism law for political ends, consider recourse to a third-party mediator; immediately put in place the measures announced in March 2017 and re-organize government and senior administration to reflect the importance of the Anglophones.