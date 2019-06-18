Cameroon: Mandates of MPs, Councillors to be extended

The mandates of parliamentarians and municipal councillors could be extended by two months, going by a leaked administrative document.

According to the document from the Presidency which has since gone viral on social media, the Head of State has consulted the President of the Senate and the Primee Minister on a possible extension of the mandates of municipal councillors by two months.

The extension would run up to February 2020 and aimed at harmonising the organisation of twin elections; Legislative and Municipal elections.

If extended, this will be the second time after the mandate of the elected officials was first extended at the end of last last year.