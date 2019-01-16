Cameroon: Manidem launches “petition to end war” in Anglophone regions

The African Movement for New Independence Manidem party has launched a petition to end what the describe as the ongoing “war” in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

Launching their petition in Douala on Tuesday January 15, party officials say it is time to end the conflict and sit around a table to find a lasting solution that can bring about peace.

The initiators of the petition dubbed “peace Now” used the opportunity to reject any attempt to partition Cameroon as they said they secessionists are trying to distort the history of the country.

The party said, Cameroon can only be stronger if Cameroonians build on the heritage left by those who fought for independence ad reunification of the country and not those who have plunged the country in its present state.