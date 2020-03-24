Cameroon: Manu Dibango bows out at 86 due to COVID-19

Famous Cameroonian saxophonist and jazz icon, Manu Dibango has quit the scene at the age of eighty-six after he tested positive for the Coronavirus pandemic in France, reports have confirmed.

According to a post on his official Facebook page this Tuesday morning, Manu Dibango is said to have passed away this same day due to Coronavirus.

The same post indicates that his funeral ceremony will take place in strict family intimacy and homage will be paid to him as soon as possible.

Last week, a similar post on his Facebook page had announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was receiving treatment in a Hospital in France.

Some reports had disclosed that the Cameroonian music legend had contracted the virus while he was admitted at the Lariboisiere Hospital in France for another health issue.

The multitalented artist finally bowed to the deadly disease this Tuesday March 24, 2020.

Born in December 12, 1933 in Douala, Littoral region of Cameroon, the renowned Cameroonian saxophonist developed a musical style fusing jazz, funk, and traditional Cameroonian music.

As the Afro-Jazz ambassador, he is famed for one of the greatest hits of African music, Soul Makossa released in 1972.

Having decades of an exceptional musical career, Manu Dibango before his illness still honoured music as a platform to serve.

He quits the scene at eighty-six, leaving behind three children, family members, fans and the whole world to morn him.