Culture › Music

Happening now

Cameroon: Manu Dibango honoured in new song

Published on 29.07.2020 at 16h56 by JournalduCameroun

Popular makossa icon Claude Adolphe Moundi aka Petit Pays has released a new single to honour the memory of two African legends, Manu Dibango and Pape Diouf who passed away in March due to the COVID-19.

“Les baobabs sont tombés”(The baobabs have fallen) is a six-minute single released at the weekend which celebrates the lives of these two African icons who distinguished themselves in their various domains.

Sung in Duala and French, Petit Pays uses his trademark vocals to express regret at the tragic demise of the fallen icons, gone in a context which made it impossible for the world to pay them the due homage.

However, the artiste says we shall all meet with these fallen icons one day at the “waiting room in heaven to meet Jehovah”.

Saxophonist Manu Dibango passed away on March 24, after succumbing to the COVID-19 in a hospital in France. Buried in typical COVID-19 fashion, family members have said honours will be paid to the fallen artiste at the appropriate time.

On the other hand, Senegalese-born Pape Diouf succumbed to the virus on March 31 in Dakar. He had made a name in the world of football, becoming the first black man to be president of a club in Europe-Olympique Marseille in France.

Tags : | | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top