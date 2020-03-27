Cameroon: Manu Dibango laid to rest in France

Cameroonian and African jazz legend Emmanuel Ndjoke Dibango aka Manu Dibango has been laid to rest.

He was lowered beneath the earth on Friday, March 27 in Paris in stricty family intimacy asthe world continues to mourn one of the greatest musicians from the continent.

Back home in Cameroon, family members, friends and well-wishers gathered at the family compound at the Fugerole neighbourhood in Yaounde.

His daughter Marva Dibango paid homage to her father and recalled the time they spent together in his last days in hospital.

“He was tired and sick in the hospital before travelling to Cameroon on March 5. He told me to go visit my mother back home. We now look on to honour his memory,” Marva Dibango said.