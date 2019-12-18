Cameroon: Many feared dead in ghastly motor accident in Centre region

At least five people are feared dead and some few others wounded following a ghastly motor accident that occurred this Wednesday on the Yaounde-Akonolinga highway, sources have said.

According to reports, the accident involving an inter-urban transport bus occurred this morning at Mengang, on the Yaounde-Akonolinga highway, in the Centre region of Cameroon.

Sources say according to eye witness accounts, the ghastly motor accident have claimed the lives of nine people, seven who reportedly died on the spot and two others who gave up the ghost in a nearby hospital where victims had been transported to.

This comes to add to the many cases of deadly motor accident recorded for the year 2019 in Cameroon.