The Senior Divisional Officer of Manyu, Oum II Joseph has restricted movements and gatherings on Friday, October 1 in order to frustrates “independence day” calebrations of Ambazonia separatists in that part of the country.

In a release signed on September 27, the SDO of Manyu said beginning September 29 to October 2, there will be a “limitation of circulation of motor bicycles, private vehicles and inter urban transport vehicles from 6pm to 6am”.

Drinking spots and off licences shall equally be closed from September 30 to October 2 from 6pm to 6am, while public gatherings are prohibited on October 1, the SDO said.

The measures have been taken “following threats of disturbances of public order by some secessionist partisans on October 1, 2021,” Oum II Joseph justified.

Separatists in Cameroon’s North West and South West Regions consider October 1 as their independence day, in remembrance to the day the former British Southern Cameroon voted overwhemingly to achieve their independence by joining La Republique du Cameroun.

Since 2017 when the day has been marked by arrests as well as clashes between armed separatists and soldiers as the central government continues to crack down on the separatists.

This year, local administrative authorities have been taking restrictive measures to frustrate the celebrations.