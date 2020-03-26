Cameroon: Marcel Niat re-electd as Senate President

Marcel Niat Njifenji was on Thursday, March re-elected as the President of Cameroon’s Upper House of Parliament.

He was re-elected during the plenary session, picking up 88 votes as he stood unopposed, against ten null votes.

In his acceptance speech, Marcel Niat Njifenji thanked the head of his party and President of Cameroon Paul Biya for the confidence bestowed on him.

All the other bureau members of the Senate waere equally re-elected for the next Legislative Year which will see the implementation of the Code of Regional and Local Authorities.

At the Lower House of Parliament, it was the same scenario as the bureau elected at the session as of rights, headed by Speaker Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was maintained.