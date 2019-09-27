Cameroon: Mark Bareta turns down PM’s invitation to National Dialogue

Separatist activist Mark Bareta has turned down Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute’s invitation to participate in the Major National Dialogue convened by President Paul Biya to seek lasting solutions to the Anglophone crisis.

In an 8-page document addressed to the Prime Minister Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute, Ambazonia activist Mark Bareta declines his invitation to take part in the National Dialogue on the basis that the move is void of “conventional procedures in conflict resolution.”

“We must learn from history how armed struggles are settled. Any short term measure shall culminate in a fiasco. The current configuration of the so-called national dialogue and the content of debate is a mockery to the world and to the many souls your forces have murdered.” Part of the document reads.

Notwithstanding the above, Mark Bareta disclosed his readiness to honour Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute’s invitation except some conditions are taken into consideration.

“Mr Prime Minister, you cannot be organising dialogue when French Cameroon troops are actively killing our people and the rate has increased since September 10, 2019.”

“Despite the short notice of your invitation, I am ready to abandon anything and take the next flight to sit and talk should our leaders and people be released, a neutral venue named, third party mediation guaranteed, cease fire declared and buffer zone created”

Mark Bareta and other Ambazonia activists have been invited by PM Dion Ngute to take part in the Major National Dialogue that holds from Monday September 30 to Friday October 04 at the Yaounde Conference Centre.