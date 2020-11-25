Cameroon: Maroua II D.O. bans announced protest against “sufferings of the people” collective

Life › Life

Published on 25.11.2020 at 16h26 by journal du Cameroun

The Divisional Officer for Maroua II in the Far North region of Cameroon has banned a protest march announced by the “Collectif citoyen contre les souffrances du people” on the basis that it is a threat to unity and social peace.

The ban is contained in a release signed Tuesday November 24.

It prohibits a protest march organized by the “Collectif citoyen contre les souffrances du peuple” whose spokesperson is Jean Pierre Boutche, Secretary of the community federation of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM in Maroua.

The collectif is planning to stage a protest march on November 29 against the lack of portable water and electricity and poor road networks.

According to the Divisional Officer’s release, it has not been declared, and even if it were the case, the march is a threat to unity and social peace.

He has thus banned any activity, meeting, publication and public manifestation organized by the collectif in the Maroua II Sub division and having as spokesperson, Jean Pierre Boutche of the CRM.

Reports from the region say despite the ban, the protest march has been maintained for November 29.

