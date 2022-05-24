Cameroon-Maroua: Pregnant Woman And Daughter Burnt To Death

A 32 year-old pregant woman and her two year old daughter whose names are yet to be revealed burt to death in their sleep in the Louggueo vicinity of Maroua, Diamare division.

Fire is reported to have broke out in the area consuming the house in which the pregnant woman and her daughter were in. The tragic incident which is said to have left in tears and consternation.

Sources said to have witnessed the incident are quoted as having revealed that the fire took them by shock. Some of the inhabitants of the neighbourhood where the incident recounted that, the nature of the fire made it impossible for the population to rescue the pregnant woman and her daughter.

Another source recounts that ” The wild flames that engulfed the house took us by surprise.Before we could realise, electric sparks had ignited the fire to another level. There was nothing we could do.We called on firefighters who intervained immidiately and with their expertise things were brought under control”

The house and its content, the pregnant woman and daughter were reduced to ashes despite the intervention of firefighters.

Informed of the incident, authorities of Maroua accompanied by security officers and another team of firefighters are said to have visited the scene. The unrecognised and darkened bodies were removed and handed over to family for burial.

Investigations are said to have been opened by police officers to determine the exact cause of the fireoutbreak.

Report from the Guardian Post Newspaper