Cameroon: Maroua waters claim another life

The body of a young boy has been retrieved from the waters of the Mayo Kaliao River in Maroua, Far North region of Cameroon.

According to reports, the young boy identified as Moustapha, aged ten was swept away by the rough waters while swimming with his friends Wednesday July 1.

His body was later on retrieved by rescue soldiers after a search was organized and handed over to the family for burial.

Reports from the region say Moustapha is so far the third victim of the rough waters of Maroua only within few days since the start of the rainy season.