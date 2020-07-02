Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Maroua waters claim another life

Published on 02.07.2020 at 16h10 by journalduCameroun

The body of a young boy has been retrieved from the waters of the Mayo Kaliao River in Maroua, Far North region of Cameroon.

According to reports, the young boy identified as Moustapha, aged ten was swept away by the rough waters while swimming with his friends Wednesday July 1.

His body was later on retrieved by rescue soldiers after a search was organized and handed over to the family for burial.

Reports from the region say Moustapha is so far the third victim of the rough waters of Maroua only within few days since the start of the rainy season.

Tags : | |


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top