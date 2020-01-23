Cameroon: Radio animator Martinez Zogo arrested, transferred to Kondengui prison

Allegedly accused of cyber criminality and blackmail, Matinez Zogo, a renowned radio animator and chief of channel at Amplitude FM in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon has spent his first night at the Kondengui Central Prison.

According to sources, he was arrested some days ago and detained at the Secretary of State Defence (SED), before been transferred to the Yaounde Kondengui Central prison Wednesday January 22, 2020.

Reports say he is accused of cyber criminality, invasion of privacy and blackmail following a complaint filed by the wife of the Director of Civil Cabinet at the Presidency of the Republic, Samuel Mvondo Ayolo.

In its Thursday January 23, 2020 edition, the French daily Le Jour publishes an excerpt of an interview granted her newsroom by Martinez Zogo’s lawyer wherein the later says he could be released if all conditions are made.

Martinez Zogo radio animator well known for his programme “Embouteillage” broadcast on Amplitude FM.