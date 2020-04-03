Cameroon: Massive anti-COVID-19 campaign kick starts tomorrow in Littoral region

The massive door-to-door sensitization and screening campaign against the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the Littoral region of Cameroon initiated by the Ministry of Public Health kick starts tomorrow Saturday, April 4.

The campaign was initially programmed to begin on April 2 but it will finally kick start tomorrow.

Teams from the Ministry of Public Health will move from door-to-door to ensure the whole population of the Littoral region are sensitized on precautionary measures against the deadly COVID-19 pandemic and if deemed necessary they will be screened.

According to the Director in charge of diseases and epidemics in the Ministry of Public Health, Prof Georges Alain Etoundi Mballa, laboratories have been equipped to henceforth test and analyse results of screened samples in the Littoral region.

This campaign which falls in line with Gov’t’s COVID-19 response measures seeks to stem the spread of the pandemic in the region in the wake of increasing confirmed cases.

After Yaounde in the Centre region, Cameroon’s economic capital, Douala is the second most affected by the killer virus.

According to health experts, the situation could grow worse, given the urban nature of the region if drastic measures are not taken much earlier.

As to date, Cameroon counts three hundred and six confirmed cases and eight deaths.