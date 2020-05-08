Cameroon/Maternal mortality: About 4000 women die every year due to complicated pregnancies– Dr Malachie Manaouda

Published on 08.05.2020 at 16h45 by journalduCameroun

Cameroon’s Minister of Public Health has disclosed that every year, about twenty-two thousand (22000) new-borns and four thousand (4000) women die while putting to birth due to complicated pregnancies.

Minister Malachie Manaouda revealed the statistics this Friday in Yaounde during a ceremony to commemorate the African Day to reduce Maternal and Neonatal Mortality.

Though these figures remain alarming, Dr Malachie Manaouda noted an improvement in the number of maternal mortality rate.

According to the Health boss, the maternal mortality rate has decreased by 40% from 782 to 406 maternal deaths per 1000 live births.

The case is however not true with neonatal statistics as Dr Malachie Manaouda disclosed the figures have remained stagnant for the past fifteen years.

He told the press the Government is working closely with its counterparts to reverse this trend as fast as possible.

He equally praised the efforts put in place by health care workers and midwives to save the lives of pregnant women and their new-borns.