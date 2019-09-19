Cameroon: Matomba submits pre-dialogue proposals to PM Dion Ngute

The leader of the PURS party, Serge Espoir Matomba was at the Prime Minister’s Office on Thursday to submit his party’s proposals ahead of the Major National Dialogue.

In continuation with consultations with started last week, Chief Dr. Joseph Dion Ngute received the leader of the PURS party in the line of political parties that were at the Star Building on Thursday.

Though he did not reveal entirely the proposals of his party, Serge Espoir Matomba said he was satisfied by the outcome of the meeting with the Prime Minister and hoped the dialogue be an avenue for peace to return to the country.

He said Cameroon is facing an identity problem and need to come together to seek solutions to the problem and the Major National Dialogue is a better avenue for that.