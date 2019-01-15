Cameroon: Maurice Kamto announces nationwide protests on January 26

The President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has announced a nationwide protest for the 26 January against what he terms “electoral hold up” and the government’s failure to solve the Anglophone crisis.

Maurice Kamto made the revelation today during his new year wishes ceremony to the press held on Tuesday January 15 at his party’s headquarters in Odza, Yaounde.

Maurice Kamto said he will never give up his fight for democracy in Cameroon and called his supporters and followers to come out massively to get their voices heard.

“If I have to die, I will die fighting for democracy in Cameroon that day. We shall all come out in our numbers to protest,” Maurice Kamto vowed.

In December 2018, Maurice Kamto announced a series of ghost town operations across villages and towns in Cameron by January but the call seems to have fallen on deaf ears.

However, the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement is adamant this latest call will followed by his supporters but said he is ready to go on the streets even if it means a one-man march.

Several supporters of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement were arrested and later released last year while staging post election protests to against what they call an “electoral hold up” that saw Paul Biya elected after the October 7 Presidential election.