Cameroon: Maurice Kamto announces protests against electoral fraud, anglophone crisis

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has announced a series of protest march beginning in mid January to denounce the regime in place.

During his end of year message to Cameroonians, Maurice Kamto said he will launch what he describes as the “White march” to protest against the killings in the North West and South West regions of the country as well as what he describes as the assasination of democracy through electoral fraud.

Maurice Kamto said the march is also to express anger against corruption and embezzlement of state funds that have been going on in total impunity.

He thus called on Cameroonians to massively join his movement for the peaceful protests as he urged them to all come out in white and avoid what he termed provocations from forces of law and order.