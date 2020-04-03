› Politics

Cameroon: Maurice Kamto calls for lockdown of four regions affected by Coronavirus

Published on 04.04.2020 at 00h20 by JournalduCameroun

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto has called on residents in the four regions of the country affected by the Coronavirus to go into a fifteen-day lockdown.

In a statementment released on Friday April 3, Kamto said the lockdown operation will run from 6-21 April and called on all those in the affected regions to stay at home.

Maurice Kamto said he has decided to take such a measure because the Head of State Paul Biya has refused to assume his functions in the fight against the COVID-19.

He added that there will be a massive screening of persons especially those above 50 within the next two weeks as he rolled out a series of measures to fight the pandemic.

H equally announced the creation of a survival initiative which he said is to help in the emergency health situation, offer a social and economic response to the pandemic and and prepare for the reconstruction communities after the virus.

