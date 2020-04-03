The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto has called on residents in the four regions of the country affected by the Coronavirus to go into a fifteen-day lockdown.

In a statementment released on Friday April 3, Kamto said the lockdown operation will run from 6-21 April and called on all those in the affected regions to stay at home.

Maurice Kamto said he has decided to take such a measure because the Head of State Paul Biya has refused to assume his functions in the fight against the COVID-19.

He added that there will be a massive screening of persons especially those above 50 within the next two weeks as he rolled out a series of measures to fight the pandemic.

H equally announced the creation of a survival initiative which he said is to help in the emergency health situation, offer a social and economic response to the pandemic and and prepare for the reconstruction communities after the virus.