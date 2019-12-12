The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto has said a return to the federal structure of the country will help solve the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of the country.

Kamto who has been evasive on the form of the state, told France 24 yesterday that solutions proposed by the government to solve the crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

The National Assembly has been convened for an extraordinary session on Friday with speculation rife a bill on the special status recommended for both regions will be tabled.

However, Maurice Kamto says this solution is coming too late given the number of people who have been killed or displaced so far.

“Nobody knows the content of the special status, it could go as far as taking a federal character but nobody knows its content,” Maurice Kamto told France 24.

“It is not realistic today to propose solutions that would have been put forward three years ago. We can not wait to have over 12.000 deaths, over 500.000 internally displaced and over 40.000 refugees, three academic years lost…to come and propose solutions that do not take into account the grievances of the people.

“We need to propose a satisfactory solution to the people who picked up arms and the majority of Cameroonians are for federalism and I have no problem with a federal structure that allows Cameroonians to manage their affairs”