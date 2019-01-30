Cameroon: Maurice Kamto finally granted access to lawyers

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has finally been granted access to his lawyers for the first time.

Kamto had the opportunity to speak with his lawyers today at the GSO (Groupement Special des Operations where he is detained).

One of the lawyers who met with them today disclosed security forces started taking down their statements today but no charge has been officially brought before Maurice Kamto.

However, Barrister Ndong Christopher, Secretary General of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement said the others have been charged with groupings, holding of illegal meetings, group rebellion among others.

A source disclosed Maurice Kamto was transferred to the GSO late last night where he remains in detention with 67 other supporters of the party.

Amongst thse detained with him there are his campaign manager Paul Eric Kingue as well as the treasurer of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Alain Fogue.

On the other hand, the former special adviser to the Presidency of the Republic Christian Penda Ekoka has been detained at the National Gendarmerie headquarters SED.