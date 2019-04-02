Cameroon: Maurice Kamto rejects to appear before judge

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto on Tuesday rejected to appear before a magistrate at the Appeal Court of the Centre region.

Keeping to his words, Maurice Kamto insisted any hearing of his habeas corpus plea has to take place n open court for Cameroonians to be witnesses else he will not appear before a judge’s chamber.

Maurice Kamto opted to return to his prison cell in Kondengui until the court grants his request to listen to the matter in an open court.

His lawyers have since crticised the decision of the judges to hear the matter in private rather than an open court. This is an abuse of (Kamto’s) right to a free and equitable hearig, Barrister Emmanuel Simh said.

Kamto and his allies were expected to appear in court after filing an appeal at the Appeal Court against the decision of the Mfoundi High Court to reject their application for bail.

After pressure, the court finally accepted to hear Kamto and his allies in an open court.

More to follow…