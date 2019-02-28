Cameroon: Maurice Kamto returns to court for Habeas Corpus hearing today

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto returns to court today for a habeas corpus application filed by his lawyers.

According to Olivier Bibou Nissack, spokesperson of Maurice Kamto, the detained leader of the CRM alongside some of his close allies will appear before a judge at the Mfoundi High Court to plead for their immediate release.

The Habeas Corpus hearing comes up just 48 hours after Maurice Kamto appeared before a judge at the Yaounde military tribunal where his lawyers insisted the jurisdiction is incompetent to judge their client.

The hearing was thus adjourned to March 19 for the defense counsel to produce written proofs to back their claims before a ruling can be issued.