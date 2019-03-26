Cameroon: Maurice Kamto back in court today

The detained leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto and six of his allies will appear at the Appeal Court of the Centre region today.

Maurice Kamto and the six others are taking their application for bail to the Appeal Court after the Mfoundi High Court on March 7 reejected their plea for bail.

The other six that will be aappearing are; Christian Penda Ekoka, leeader of the AGIR Movement, Paul Eric Kingue, Kamto’s campaign director, Pr. Alain Fogue, treaurer of the CRM, Celestin Djamen, Albert Dzongang and singer Sevral Abe popularly known as Valsero.

Kamto’s lawyers continue to insist their clients were arrested and detained illeegally without any warrant and have court for the court to order for their immediate release.

During the last hearing at the Mfoundi High Court, Barrister Ndong Christopher was disappointed by the decision of the court to throw out their habeas corpus plea and insisted they are ready to go to the limits with the matter.