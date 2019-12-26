Cameroon: Maurice Kamto to hold Mega rally in Paris

Cameroon’s prominent opposition leader Prof Maurice Kamto, President of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party, CRM has announced the holding of a Grand meeting on February 1, 2020 in Paris, France.

According to a release signed this Thursday December 26, 2019 by the Regional Secretary in Strasbourg, France, Henri Djoko, Prof Maurice Kamto will hold a mega meeting on Saturday February 1, 2020 in Paris, France.

The aim of the meeting is reportedly to thank his supporters abroad who stood by him throughout his detention period, from January to October 2019.

Reports hold that after Paris, Prof Maurice Kamto will move to Canada and the United States from February 5 to 11, 2020 for the same reasons.

This political tour will hold at the same time Cameroon will be having its Legislative and Municipal elections.

Some few days to the deadline for submission of candidacy papers, the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party had announced its non-participation to the twin polls advancing the escalating crisis in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon and the electoral code as reasons for its boycott.