Cameroon: Maurice Kamto to hold press conference today

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto Maurice Kamto will hold a press conference today at the party’s headquarters in odza, Yaounde.

The agenda of the conference which still remains a top secret has not been revealed as inside say the party is avoiding a last minute ban by administrative authorities.

However, Maurice Kamto is expected to address the press on the party’s readines for the umpcoming Legislative and Municipal elections, sources within the party say.

He is equally expected to address issues of national interest notably the situation in the North west and South West regions of the country.

This will be Kamto’s first address to the press since he was released from jail on October 5 through an order by the Head of State Paul Biya.