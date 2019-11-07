Cameroon: Maurice Kamto to visit Bafoussam landslide victims today

The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto is arrives Bafoussam today where he will visit victims of the landslide that occured last week.

Kamto who arrived Bafoussam just past 2pm on Thursday made a stop at Tonga, in the Nde Division, this morning where he met with some members and supporters of the party.

In Bafoussam, he will visit the landslide area as well as survivors in the hospital before holding a rally with his supporters.

This is the first public outing of Maurice Kamto since he was released from jail last month following an order from the head of state Paul Biya.

Last Saturday, Kamto was barred from holding a rally at the esplanade of the Yaounde Omnisports stadium after locla authories banned the gathering.

Another rally scheduled for this Saturday in Douala has equall;y been banned by administrative authorities in the Littoral Region.