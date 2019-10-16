The leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement Maurice Kamto has vowed to continue with his post election protests following his release from jail.

Kamto and 100 supporters and allies of his party were released from jail on October 5 after the Head of State, Paul Biya ordered for charges against them to be dropped.

Kamto however was unmoved by the Head of State’s decision, questioning the motive of their arrests in the first place.

“We are going to continue with our national resistance programme in a manner and modality which we will tell our supporters when the time comes,” Maurice Kamto told RFI.

He completely dismissed reports claiming he had reached a private agreement with Paul Biya for their release. He also used the opportunity to call for the release of all those arrested in connection wit the crisis in the North West and South West Regions of Cameroon and the holding of an inclusive dialogue.