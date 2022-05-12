Cameroon: Maurice Kamto’s Media Return, Hints Claims On 2018 Presidential Elections

In his comeback on television, the president of the Movement for the Rebirth of Cameroon MRC , Maurice Kamto, interviewed by journalist Annie Payep on Vox Africa, spoke about the 2018 presidential election. His position has not changed. Maurice Kamto continues to claim victory in this election.

“History says that it was Paul Biya who won in 2018. And I say it is not Paul Biya who won in 2018. I still say I won the presidential election in 2018. It is a historical fact,” he said.

It will be recalled that following the 2018 presidential election, the results of which brought Paul Biya to the head of the country, Maurice Kamto and his political party, the MRC, initiated so-called white marches to denounce what they called ‘electoral hold-up’. As a result of the said marches, Kamto, his party officials and their allies were arrested and thrown into prisons in Yaounde, Douala and Bafoussam.

During the programme which will be broadcast on Wednesday, the MRC president also shared his position on the management of the Anglophone crisis. On this subject, he suggested among other things that weapons be laid down and that the army be withdrawn from the streets.