Cameroon: Mayor Ekema makes u-turn, unseals shops in Buea

The Mayor of Buea Patrick Ekema Esunge has made a u-turn and ordered for shops that were sealed in his municipality for respecting ghost towns to be unsealed.

Patrick Ekema signed a communiqué on Wednesday ordering for the shops to be unsealed, describing his decision as an olive branch which he is extending to the those who have been respecting ghost towns.

The shops were sealed on April 5 by the Mayor, just a day after he had warned businesses respecting ghost town and lockdown calls will be sealed for a period of thirty days.

The Mayor has however warned the “clemency” granted these businesses should not be taken for granted saying Cameroon is a state of law and republican institutions stand supreme over individual and egoistic interests.