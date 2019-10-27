Cameroon: Mayor of Buea, Patrick Ekema is dead

Family members, friends, inhabitants of the Buea municipality and the nation at large are still to come to terms with the death of Patrick Ekema Esunge.

The no nonsense mayor passed away on Sunday October 27 at a medical facility in Douala following a cardiac arrest, sources said.

He goes leaving behind a municipality which he has held strong since 2013 as analysts ponder on the future of Buea moving forward.

A new Mayor has to be elected to completed the mandate as municipal elections are expected to hold early next year. So what is that right man to step into Patrick Ekema’s shoes?

To answer this question, the first stop is with Emmanuel Motomby Mbome, first deputy mayor of the council who had fallen out of favour with the the deceased mayor. Mr. Motomby was even deposed from his position during the last council session though the decision has never been validated by the administration.

Dr. Kingsley Lyonga La Ngange could equally be one of the names to pop up. A councilor at the Buea Council, the university don is a strong ally and friend to the deceased mayor and has never never hidden his admiration for Patrick Ekema.

The fourth deputy mayor, Dr. Ojongpot Comfort could equally be in the running to replace her one time political ally with whom she equally fell out of favour.