Cameroon: Mayor of Buea, Patrick Ekema is dead

The Mayor of Buea, Patrick Ekema Esunge has passed away this morning in Douala, close sources have confirmed.
The cause of his death is still not clear but some family sources point to a cardiac arrest.
This is a developing story……
Life › Human interest
Happening now
Tags : buea | cameroon | Patrick Ekema
