Life › Human interest

Happening now

Cameroon: Mayor of Buea, Patrick Ekema is dead

Published on 27.10.2019 at 11h18 by JournalduCameroun

Patrick Ekema vows to fight against ghost towns (c)All rights reserved

The Mayor of Buea, Patrick Ekema Esunge has passed away this morning in Douala, close sources have confirmed.

The cause of his death is still not clear but some family sources point to a cardiac arrest.

 

This is a developing story……

Tags : | |



News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top