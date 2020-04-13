Cameroon: “Mbah Ndam’s death not connected to Ambazonia”-SDF

The Social Democratic Front has dismissed claims Ambazonia fighters might have had a hand in the death of Momo West Constituenvy MP, Honourable Joseph Mbah Ndam.

Honourable Mbah Ndam passed away on Monday morning in unclear circumstances with some Ambazonia activists claiming he was poisoned.

However, the Communication Secretary of the party, Denis Nkemlemo has debunked such information stating in clear terms Hon. Mbah Ndam died naturally in the hospital.

“The Right Hon. Joseph Mbah Ndam was looking very strong (on Sunday April 12) and drove his own car around without the service of his driver. It was late in the night that he complained of not feeling fine and walked himself unassisted to his car that took him to the hospital,” Denis Nkemlemo said.

“And as he was being examined by his doctor, he died. This is to clear the air on the argument in this forum that Amba killed him. In fact, he did not even prepare anybody psychologically, including his immediate family, for his sudden death. May his soul rest in peace,” Mr Nkemlemo added.