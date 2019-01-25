Cameroon: Mboppi market traders clash with D’la City Council police

The Mboppi market in Douala was a centre of drama between local traders and municipal police of the Douala City Council on Thursday January 24.

Sources at the market say clashes erupted when the Council police arrived the market and disrupted a meeting of traders led by embattled President of the traders association Alice Magejue.

The traders who had received authorisation from the Divisional Officer of Douala I Jean-Marie Tchakui were holding the meeting to get acquqinted with the 2019 Finance bill in Cameroon as well as explore measures to beef up security in the market.

However, it soon turned into a confrontation with the council police who had arrived the scene and pulled off the sound system.

The Council police justified their actions saying the Divisional Officer for Douala I had later withdraw the authorisation for the meeting to hold.

However, many traders saw the act as a hidden hand of the Government Delegate to the Douala City Council Fritz Ntone Ntone who attempted to depose Alice Magejue through a communique last year against the wishes of the traders.

The tensions were only calmed down by forces of law and order who immediately arrived the scene.