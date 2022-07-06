Cameroon-Mbouda: Man Steals His Church Offerings To Start Business

He says he wants to move on with his life. But he does not have the necessary means. That is, he was lacking the necessary capital to launch his business. It was then that he had an idea. And not just any; seeking the solution from the house of God. That chosen is Saint Anne Catholic church of Mbouda.

The 28-year-old guy, aware that every Sunday, members of the parish give offerings, saw in this an opportunity to seize. Thus, mastering the architecture of the parish of which he is a member, he was able to sneak and avoid the guards’ attention.

The first step taken, he went directly to the secretariat of the parish where he forced open the door. Inside, he went to the coffer where the offerings are kept and he took 200,000F.

It was while escaping from the parish that inhabitants of the neighbourhood where the church is located saw him. Going after him, they were ready to make use of the mob justice. But that was before they noticed that the thief also dweels in the neighborhood. He is currently kept at the city gendarmerie awaiting his trial.

The 28-year-old was arrested as he tried to escape with 200,000F stolen from the secretariat of Saint Anne Catholic parish in Mbouda.