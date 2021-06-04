Cameroon: Media guru, Joe Chebonkeng is new President of National Communication Council

Veteran Journalist, Joe Chebonkeng Kalabubse who recently retired from the Cameroon Radio Television, CRTV is the new President of the National Communication Council, NCC.

He was appointed Friday June 4 alongside seven new members of the Council by two separate Presidential decrees.

Joe Chebonkeng replaces ace journalist, Peter Essoka.

The new President of the National Communication Council which regulates activities of pressmen in Cameroon recently retired from State television, CRTV which he joined in 1989.

The product of the Prestigious Advanced School of Mass Communication in Yaounde that offers Journalism courses was anchor of one of CRTV’s most watched Sunday debate programme, Press Hour now presented by Killian Ndah Ndifon.

Barely two months ago, the ace journalist, was decorated as an outstanding sports journalist by the Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Prof Narcisse Mouelle Kombi during a ceremony at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex to commemorate the 2021 edition of the International Day of Sports for Development and Peace.