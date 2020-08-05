Cameroon: Medical doctors get clarifications on gov’t cuts on salaries

The Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has received a group of medical doctors to clarify them on what they perceived as salary cuts last month.

At the end of last month, medical doctors frowned at the perceived cuts in their salaries which stood at FCFA 2400. However, the Ministry of Public Health clarified that it was an obsolete technical bonus that was supposed to have been scrapped off following a Presidential decree in 2002.

The Ministry stressed that medical doctors had continue to benefit from the bonus though scrapped off since 2002 and this had cost the state about FCFA 3 billion in 18 years.

Assembled under a group of disgruntled medical doctors, some of the practitioners met on Tuesday, August 4, at the Conference Room of the Ministry of Public Health where the issue was further clarified to them.

“We had lengthy and fruitful discussions with the Minister (of Public Health) and at the end of the day, we all agreed it was a misunderstanding and an issue of this decision,” Dr Roger Etoa, head of the group of medical doctors said.

With the doctors clarified on the situation, they all agreed the exercise Health to clean their payroll is a laudable initiative which will continue but they added that government should not relent in given an ear to their plights as it has always done.

“We thank the Minister of Public Health for his availability, patience and pedagogic approach. He took the commitment to continue the social dialogue with medical doctors, to continue to listen to them for a better solution to their working conditions especially during this COVID-19 period,” Dr Etoa added.

The doctors left the Ministry of Public Health “appeased” by the discussions but said they will continue to hope for the better.