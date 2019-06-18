Cameroon: Medical personnel challenged to offer quality health care services

The Minister of public health Manaouda Malachie has urged medical personnel to make hospitals in Cameroon more caring and welcoming to patients.

Minister Manaouda Malachie was speaking Monday at the Yaounde Mont Febe hotel in a consultation meeting with health staff, aimed at improving the quality of health care delivery in Cameroon.

He called on them to question their attitudes as medical staff and see whether in case a tragedy comes up, they would be able to swear, hands on their chest that they did their best to avoid that.

Describing patients as family members, Manaouda Malachie challenged the medical personnel to review the quality of the health services they offer to their patients.

Taking into consideration the fact that an unhappy man cannot be good to his neighbour, the two parties equally discussed the difficulties faced by health personnel.