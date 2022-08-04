Cameroon: Medical Personnel Plan Strike Action in all Public Hospitals

These trade unions indicate that they will observe a work stoppage for the following reasons the repudiation of all temporary staff in public health facilities (27,000 staff, 60% of the workforce working without salaries, contracts or affiliation to the CNPS), the registration of all psychosocial support staff in public health facilities with the CNPS, the reconstitution of the careers of former temporary staff in public hospitals, the allocation of health bonuses to categories 5 to 6 and the non-housing allowance to health staff in the 1st to 6th category.

They also demand an increase in the salaries of health personnel, the harmonization of the index and category salaries or the transfer of contractual workers to the civil service, the fixing of the salaries of temporary workers (between 75,000 and 95,000 CFA francs depending on the category), the reallocation of operating subsidies to public health facilities under PBF (performance-based financing), the care of sick health personnel and their nuclear families according to the Ministry of public health decree of 17 February 2017 and the revision of Decree 80 on training schools and the 2001 special status of public health officials “with the introduction of new bodies”.

The unions also denounce the non-allocation of a compensatory allowance to other support and administrative staff, the multi-speed pricing of procedures and care in hospitals of the same level, the failure to update the technical facilities of health facilities “despite the Covid-19”, as well as the poor ranking of health staff at the end of training schools and the “obscure” professional progression. The health workers threatened to go on strike on 16 March if their demands were not met.