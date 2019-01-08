Cameroon: Meet Olivette Otele, UK’s first black woman history professor

Cameroonian-born Olivette Otele was recently awarded a professorship and a chair in history at Bath Spa University, making her UK’s First Black Woman History Professor going by the BBC.

According to OkayAfrica, Dr. Olivette Otele, a colonial and post-colonial specialist, earned a PhD in history from Universite La Sorbonne in France. Her concentration included “examining questions related to the transatlantic slave trade, slave societies, identities and post-colonial societies in the Atlantic world,” according to her personal statement on Bath Spa University’s website.