Cameroon – Meme Division : SDO Supervise Kumba – Ekondo -Titi Road

The population of villages along the Kumba – Ekondo Titi road have pledged their collaboration with those carrying out the tarring of the road.

During an Inspection tour on the work site, the SDO of Meme division, Chamberlin Ntou’ou Ndong the local inhabitants insisted to be fully implicated in the road construction as well as other facilities. In every stop of the way, the SDO encouraged the population not to listen to distractions from the diaspora, but work towards the completion of the road by giving meaningful and helpful intelligence to the military to assist them in projects.

Present on the site was Commander of the Sixth BIR, Colonel Danzabe Rene, according to him, the work is divided into two phases: the first phase is based on opening the road between 18 -24 metres wide, security and the general clearing of the way and maintaining traffic.

” So far , it was disclosed, the population of the village have shown resilience and are working with us on the project; I can say that they are happy with the road and we are confident we will go through the work without any chaos...” says the colonel.

The Guardian Post News paper reports that works began in November 2022 have covered 36km as of Wednesday January 4th 2023, with grading exercise from Kumba to Big Nganjo Village. During the tour, the SDO took time to acquaint himself with the progress of the construction works and congratulated BIR for the achievements so far.

That not withstanding , the officials were informed of the challenges faced on the work site such as persistent rainfall in Meme division, the cut-off soil in large quantity to transport, insecurity and the still to be identified Camwater network along the roadsides as well as some corrections carried out by camwater.

The SDO rounds off his visit as he cheers the population’s commitment in working hand in hand with the BIR and ensure a smooth work environment on the roads which will enhance better living conditions for them.