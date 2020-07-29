Cameroon: Meningitis vaccination campaign rounds off in Far North Region

A four-day vaccination campaign against meningitis rounds off tomorrow in the Far North and North Regions of Cameroon.

The campaign that kicked off on Monday targets persons from two years and above as the Ministry of Public Health intensifies the drive to bar the way to the disease in Cameroon.

The campaign was officially launched on Tuesday, June 28 in the Minawawo refugee camp, Mayo Tsanaga Division, Far North Region of Cameroon by the Secretary of State at the Ministry of Public Health in charge of Pandemics and Epidemics, Alim Hayatou.

Launching the campaign, Alim Hayatou said the action is coming at a season when the disease could easily spread in the community. He encouraged all those at the refugee camp as well as others in rural communities to go for the vaccine in order to keep the community free from the disease.

Though the campaign intensified at the start of this week, vaccination had been going on in the Far North and North Regions since July 20 with the main focal points being the refugee camps, detention centres, as well as health centres not far from refugee camps. In addition to meningitis, the Ministry of Public Health has intensified campaigns in these two regions in the past months against malaria, cholera, HIV-AIDS, Hepatitis and of recent the COVID-19

With the first phase of the vaccination campaign against meningitis rounding off tomorrow in the two regions, the second phase of the campaign will take place in the Adamawa and East Regions.