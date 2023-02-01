Cameroon-Mercato : SK Beveren Justifies Jérôme Ngom Recruitment 

The former player of the Colombe Sportif du Dja et Lobo has just joined the Belgian club SK Beveren for a one and half year deal.

He leaves the Cameroonian first division for the Belgian second division. Jérôme Ngom Mbekeli has just made this decision by signing with SK Beveren. A choice motivated by the club’s interest in the talent he is showing,

“Speed and energy is something we will need in the last push of the season. We first saw Jerome in his matches in the US, and our sister club RSL helped us get to know the player even more. His matches representing Cameroon in the World Cup confirmed to us that he was ready to take this step. He is a dynamic flank player who can play on either wing, and his qualities will bring a boost of energy both on and off the ball.” explained the club’s CEO, Antoine Gobin.

The Cameroonian international thus enjoys his prowess within the MTN Elite One but also in the World Cup (Qatar 2022) recalling his decisive assist for the victory against Brazil and remarkable performances during the Chan 2023 where Cameroon has unfortunately been eliminated in the first round. Illustrations which convinced SK Beveren to offer the 24-year-old a one-and-a-half-year contract with an option for an additional year. At SK Beveren, he will wear jersey number 7.

This is not the first European adventure for the player trained at the Ecole des Brasseries du Cameroun. In 2018, he dropped his bags at the Czech club dubbed Vyskov before being loaned between 2019 and 2020 to several American clubs. After inconclusive periods, he decided to return to his native land. A decision that he probably does not regret today with the various advantages it has given him.