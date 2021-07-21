Cameroon: Bikes prohibited from circulating in Bali after five policemen die in suspected Amba ambush

The Senior Divisional Officer for Mezam in the North West region of Cameroon has banned the circulation of motor bikes in Bali Nyonga sub-division for a period of three months renewable.

According to the prefectural order signed by Simon Emile Mooh Tuesday July 20, the ban is in line with North West regional Governor’s 2020 order banning the circulation of bikes from 6pm to 5:30am in some Divisions and security and public order exigencies.

The prefectural order is clear on the fact that any person or group of persons that will contravene the decision shall be punished in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in forces.

The ban comes few days after five police officers were murdered in an ambush by suspected separatist fighters in Bali Nyonga.

Motorbikes are the main mode of transportation in Bali in particular and the Division as well as neighboring Divisions in general.