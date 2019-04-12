Cameroon: Mfoundi CPDM officials prepare upcoming elections

The secretary General of the CPDM party Jean Nkuete has called on members of the Central committee to go closer to militants so as to ensure a hundred percent victory at the legislative, municipal and regional elections fast approaching.

Chairing a working session organized on Wednesday April 10, 2019 in Yaounde, Jean Nkuete together with CPDM elite of the Mfoundi Division, members of the Central Committee and Administrative officials made an assessment of the after October 7 Presidential election.

They highlighted some of the shortcomings of the previous election so as to elaborate strategies on how to counter the challenges of the upcoming elections.

Jean Nkuete reminded the Mfoundi CPDM officials of the difference that exist between the past election and the coming ones, reason why he opted for a re-conquest of voters. As such, he laid emphasis on the choice of youths and women. “We have to be present everywhere so as to remain masters of the capital” he hammered.