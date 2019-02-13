Cameroon: Mfoundi SDO issues one month suspension for Municipal police agents

The Senior Divisional Officer for the Mfoundi Division Jean Claude Tsila has suspended the activities of Municipal police agents for a period of one month.

The suspension could be extended if necessary, the Senior Divisional Officer said.

The decision was made public on Wednesday Febryary 13 following two seperate incidents recently that has jeopardised public order in the city of Yaounde.

The latest of such events is a clash between commercial motorcycle riders and the Municipal police agents of the Yaounde I council after it was rumoured the actions of the latter had provoked the death of a bike rider.

Several bike riders descended at the Elig Edzoa neighbourhood where violent scenes were recorded with a vehicle set ablaze and another destroyed.

It took the intervention of forces of law and order for calm to return as the municipal police agents were ferried to the Yaounde I council where they took cover from the angry mob.

By 6pm local time on Wednesday, a truck-load of anti riot police as well as anti riot van were stationed at the entrance of the Yaounde I Council at Elig Essono to prevent any disorder.

Today’s incidents follow that of Friday where municipal police agents from the Yaounde City Council clashed with angry traders of the Yaounde Central Market leading to the destruction of property in the market.