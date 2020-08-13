Cameroon: Mfoundi SDO, Jean Claude Tsila bows out

Published on 13.08.2020 at 12h25 by journalduCameroun

The death has been announced of Jean Claude Tsila, Senior Divisional Officer for the Mfoundi Division in Yaounde, Centre region of Cameroon.

According to reports, Jean Claude Tsila succumbed to a protracted illness Wednesday August 12 at the age of sixty-four.

He died at the Yaounde General Hospital where reports say he was admitted for some time now.

Jean Claude Tsila served as Senior Divisional Officer for the Mfoundi Division for ten years that is from 2010 till Wednesday August 12, 2020 when he kicked the bucket.

After graduating from the National School of Administration and Magistracy ENAM in 1980, Jean Claude began his administrative career in the prefectural where he exercised till his demise.