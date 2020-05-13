Cameroon: Mgr Emmanuel Dassi appointed Bishop of Bafia Diocese in Centre region

› Life

Published on 13.05.2020 at 13h56

Mgr Emmanuel Dassi Youfang new Bishop of Bafia Diocese (c) copyright

His Lordship Emmanuel Dassi Youfang is the new Bishop of the Bafia Diocese in the Centre region of Cameroon.

He was appointed this Wednesday May 13 by Pope Francis.

Before this appointment, Mgr Emmanuel Dassi served as Auxiliary Bishop of Bafoussam, West region of Cameroon.

He replaces late Mgr Jean Marie Benoit Balla who was murdered on the 3Oth of May 2017.

Since this incident happened, Bafia was left without an independent Bishop.

The Bishop of Bafang, Abraham Kome has been serving as the Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese.

 

