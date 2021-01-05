Cameroon: Mgr Michael Bibi appointed Bishop of Buea Diocese

Mgr Michael Miabesue Bibi is the new Bishop of the Diocese of Buea, South West region of Cameroon.
The prelate was appointed Tuesday January 5 by the Holy Father, Pope Francis.
Before today’s appointment, Mgr Bibi was serving as the Apostolic Administrator of the Buea Diocese with the right to residence until the appointment of a new Bishop at the Diocese.
He was equally Auxiliary Bishop of the Bamenda Ecclesiastical Province, a position he has been occupying since his appointment as Bishop in January 2017.
The 48 year old prelate hails from Bamessing, Ngoketunjia Division in the North West region of Cameroon.